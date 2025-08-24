Ranbir Kapoor And Alia Bhatt Soon To Shift To Their New Bungalow? First View Of Their 6-Storeyed Mansion Goes Viral

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's bungalow, which had been under construction for years, is now complete and ready for the Kapoor family to move in. The property holds a family legacy as it belonged to Raj Kapoor and Krishna Raj Kapoor, and in 1980, it was passed down to Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor. Now, as the 6-storyed mansion is ready, reports are rife that Ranbir, Alia and Neetu Kapoor might soon shift to their new house. However, ahead of it, a video of the bungalow's front view is going viral on the internet.

Watch a glimpse of the Kapoor family's mansion

In the video, we can see the mansion decorated with plants, blending well with the grey exterior. It is giving aesthetic vibes as we can see the furniture in white with opulent chandeliers lighting in their living room. The mansion has been named after Ranbir's grandmother, Krishna Raj Kapoor. It seems the couple will be celebrating Diwali in their new heavenly abode.

(A screengrab from the viral video | Image: X)

Meanwhile, Alia returned from her vacation with her mother, Soni Razdan and sister Shaheen Bhatt on Saturday. They shared a series of photos, basking in the sun.

Inside Alia Bhatt's beach vacation

Taking to her Instagram handle, the actress shared photos in an orange bikini and showed off her no makeup look. In the caption, she wrote, "Hair by: sea salt and ocean breeze".