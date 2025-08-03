Streaming On OTT This Week (August 4-10): Wednesday 2, Platonic 2, Salakaar, Mickey 17, Mayasabha And More To Watch On Netflix, Prime Video, SonyLIV

Sunday is here, and so is our list of movies and web series releasing on OTT this week. The digital platforms such as Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar and SonyLIV are set to release several highly anticipated seasons of popular shows such as Wednesday and Platonic. Apart from this, several highly anticipated movies are also making way on OTT, including Mickey 17 and Salakaar.

Wednesday Season 2: Part 1

In the new season, Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega) faces challenges from her family, friends, and former enemies, drawing her into another year filled with dark and quirky chaos. With her trademark sharp wit and dry charm, she also finds herself at the centre of a chilling new supernatural mystery. The second season's first part will release on August 6.

Where to watch: Netflix

Platonic Season 2

From the director of Neighbours, this series follows a platonic pair of former best friends, played by Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne, as they reconnect in midlife after years apart. Their renewed friendship quickly takes over their lives, leading to hilarious chaos and disruption. The second season will release on August 6.

Where to watch: Prime Video

Mickey 17

From the Academy Award-winning writer/director of "Parasite," Bong Joon Ho, comes his next groundbreaking cinematic experience, Mickey 17. The unlikely hero, Mickey Barnes (Robert Pattinson), has found himself in the extraordinary circumstance of working for an employer who demands the ultimate commitment to the job... to die, for a living. Starring Robert Pattinson in a titular role, the movie will make its digital debut for free on August 7.

Where to watch: Prime Video

Mayasabha: The Rise of Titans

It is an upcoming Indian Telugu-language political drama web series helmed by Deva Katta and Kiran Jay Kumar. It stars Aadhi Pinisetty, Chaitanya Rao, Divya Dutta and and Nassar. The series will release on August 7.

Where to watch: SonyLIV

Salakaar

Salakaar is an intense spy thriller told across two timelines. The series explores the secretive world of intelligence, nuclear dangers, and the personal cost of espionage. It will premiere on OTT on August 8.

Where to watch: Jiohotstar

Arabia Kadali

Every fishing season, harsh conditions drive fishermen from a remote Andhra Pradesh village to Gujarat for work. Unbeknownst to them, this year's currents sweep them across borders into wrongful imprisonment in Pakistan. As they struggle for survival, they forge unexpected friendships, form new bonds, and confront deadly foes. Will they survive and return home? Featuring Satyadev, Anandi, Nasser, Raghu Babu and Dalip Tahil, the show will release on August 8.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Stolen: Heist of the Century

Antwerp, 2003. A gang of thieves rob the impenetrable Diamond Centre. Who was behind one of the world's biggest heists — and how did they pull it off? The documentary will release on August 8.