Streaming On OTT This Week: Bridgerton 4 Part 2, The Bluff, Accused, Paradise S2, More Movies And Web Series To Binge-Watch

Sunday is here, and so is our list of movies and web series releasing on OTT platforms this week. The list includes highly anticipated titles, including Bridgerton Season 4 Part 2, The Bluff, Accused, One Battle After Another and Paradise S2.

Paradise S2

It is an American post-apocalyptic political thriller TV series created by Dan Fogelman. It is set in a serene community inhabited by some of the world's most prominent individuals. It stars Sterling K. Brown, Julianne Nicholson, and James Marsden. The first season, released last year in February, received a Primetime Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Drama Series and acting nominations for Brown, Nicholson, and Marsden. The second season is all set to stream on February 23.

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Falling Skies

Starring Noah Wyle, Maxim Knight and Moon Bloodgood, the series is about a professor who uses his knowledge of military history to strike back against aliens who have devastated Earth, killed his wife and kidnapped his son. It will stream on February 25.

Where to watch: Netflix

The Bluff

It brings an epic period thriller to life, set in the uniquely historical and culturally rich Cayman Islands, featuring stunning real-world locations, including the Skull Cave and the iconic bluff. Starring Karl Urban and Priyanka Chopra, it will release on February 25.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Bridgerton Season 4 Part 2

Benedict Bridgerton (Luke Thompson) and Sophie Baek's (Yerin Ha) love story with twists will continue in the second part. Will they be able to come together? Watch the second and the final part of the season on February 26.

Where to watch: Netflix

One Battle After Another

Inspired by the 1990 novel Vineland by Thomas Pynchon, the film follows an ex-revolutionary who is forced back into his former combative lifestyle when his family is pursued by a corrupt military officer. It stars an ensemble cast led by Leonardo DiCaprio, Sean Penn, Benicio del Toro, Regina Hall and Teyana Taylor.

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Accused

Konkana Sen Sharma and Pratibha Rannta's upcoming psychological thriller follows the life of Dr Geetika Sen, a celebrated and respected surgeon and gynaecologist whose world begins to unravel after allegations of sexual misconduct surface at her workplace. As scrutiny intensifies and gossip begins to circulate, the happily married life of Konkana with Pratibha starts to witness cracks. The film will release on February 27.

Where to watch: Netflix

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters Season 2

Based on Godzilla by Toho Co., Ltd, it is the second television series in the Monsterverse franchise. Featuring Anna Sawai, Kiersey Clemons and Ren Watabe, the series follows members of the Monarch organisation as they encounter Godzilla and other monsters called Titans, across a half-century. The second season will stream on February 27.

Where to watch: Apple TV

Secret Stories: Roslin

It is a Malayalam-language psychological thriller TV series helmed by Sumesh Nandakumar. The plot follows a young girl who begins to experience nightmares and disturbing visions. The series stars Meena, Sanjana Dipu and Vineeth in the lead.