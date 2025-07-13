Streaming On OTT This Week (July 14 To July 20): Special Ops 2, Kuberaa, The Summer I Turned Pretty 3, Bhairavam And More Movies, Web Series To Watch

Sunday is here, and so is our list of movies and web shows releasing on OTT platforms, such as Netflix, Prime Video, Z5 and JioHotstar. From The Summer I Turned Pretty Final Season and Special Ops 2 to Kuberaa, the list includes titles from various genres.

The Summer I Turned Pretty Final Season

It’s the end of her junior year of college, and Belly’s looking forward to another summer in Cousins with her soulmate, Jeremiah. Her future seems set, until some core-shaking events bring her first love Conrad back into her life. Now on the brink of adulthood, Belly finds herself at a crossroads and must decide which brother has her heart. Summer will never be the same… Featuring Lola Tung, Christopher Briney and Gavin Casalegno, the series will stream on July 16.

Where to watch: Prime Video

Untamed

In the vast expanse of Yosemite National Park, a woman's death draws a federal agent into lawless terrain — where nature obeys no rules but its own. Starring Eric Bana, Sam Neill and Rosemarie DeWitt, the series will stream on July 17.

Where to watch: Netflix

Bhairavam

The relationship between three childhood friends begins to crumble as their loyalty is tested. Starring Manchu Manoj, Sai Srinivas Bellamkonda and Nara Rohith, the film is slated to release on July 18.

Where to watch: Z5

Kuberaa

A beggar undergoes a dramatic transformation, exploring themes of greed, ambition, and moral dilemmas faced by the characters leading to a quest for redemption. Dhanush, Nagarjuna and Rashmika Mandanna starrer will premiere on July 18.

Where to watch: Prime Video

Manidhargal

The film revolves around six friends who get drunk together and get caught in a trap, where the friends struggle emotionally and physically to overcome their struggles. The movie will premiere on July 18.

Where to watch: Sun NXT

Special Ops 2

In the upcoming season, Himmat Singh (played by Kay Kay Menon) faces a modern digital threat. The new season will take us into the looming danger of a large-scale cyber-attack on India, uncovering the dark side of artificial intelligence (AI) and its capacity to disrupt global systems. With India's digital economy, including its vast UPI user base, hanging by a thread, Himmat will reunite with his old team. Earlier, the show was supposed to release on July 11, but the makers postponed it to July 18.

Where to watch: JioHotstar

The Bhootnii

A ghost at St. Vincent's College manifests yearly at the Virgin Tree on Valentine's Day, turning a symbol of yearning into terror. Starring Sanjay Dutt and Mouni Roy, the movie will make its digital debut after theatrical release on July 18.

Where to watch: Z5

Almost Family

A Brazilian dad meets his match in his daughter's Argentine in-laws — where a trip to Bariloche spirals into a comedy of local pride and competition. Starring Leandro Hassum, Julia Svacinna and Gabriel Goity, the film will release on July 18.

Where to watch: Netflix

Paddington In Peru

Paddington and the Brown family travel to Peru to find his beloved Aunt Lucy, whose mysterious disappearance may be linked to a legendary lost city. Starring Ben Whishaw, Hugh Bonneville, and Emily Mortimer, the movie will premiere on July 18.