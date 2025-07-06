Streaming On OTT This Week (July 7 to July 13): Special Ops 2, Aap Jaisa Koi, Narivetta, Ballard, More Movies And Web Series To Binge-watch

Sunday is here, and so is our list of movies and web series that will be releasing on OTT platforms, such as Netflix, Prime Video and SonyLIV. From Special Ops 2 and Aap Jaisa Koi to Ballard, the list includes titles from various genres.

Brick

When a mysterious brick wall encloses their apartment building overnight, Tim and Olivia must unite with their wary neighbours to get out alive. Starring Matthias Schweighöfer, Ruby O. Fee and Frederick Lau, the thriller is slated to release on July 10.

Where to watch: Netflix

Aap Jaisa Koi

R. Madhavan and Fatima Sana Shaikh's romantic drama revolves around the characters Shrirenu, who lives by tradition, and Madhu, who lives unapologetically. When their paths cross, a tender romance unfolds — awkward, and sweet, but shadowed by patriarchy. The film is set to premiere on July 11.

Where to watch: Netflix

Narivetta

Malayalam-language action drama stars Tovino Thomas, Suraj Venjaramoodu and Cheran in the lead roles. Directed by Anuraj Manohar, the film is based on the 2003 Muthanga Incident. Set against the backdrop of Kerala's tribal heartlands, the film delves deep into the complexities of land rights, state authority, and the resilience of marginalised communities. The film will release on July 11.

Where to watch: SonyLIV

Ballard

LAPD Detective Renee Ballard oversees a new cold case division in the department. Starring Maggie Q, Amy Hill and John Carroll Lynch, the crime show is set to release on July 9.

Where to watch: Prime Video

Special Ops 2

In the upcoming season, Himmat Singh (played by Kay Kay Menon) faces a modern digital threat. The new season will take us into the looming danger of a large-scale cyber-attack on India, uncovering the dark side of artificial intelligence (AI) and its capacity to disrupt global systems. With India's digital economy, including its vast UPI user base, hanging by a thread, Himmat will reunite with his old team. The show will stream on July 11.

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Almost Cops

Starring Jandino Asporaat, Werner Kolf, and Florence Vos Weeda, the film is about a dedicated special investigator who is forced to team up with a reckless demoted ex-detective to hunt down a killer in this buddy cop comedy. The film will release on July 11.

Where to watch: Netflix

Foundation Season 3

The science fiction series created by David S. Goyer and Josh Friedman for Apple TV+ is based on the Foundation series of stories by Isaac Asimov. The show features Jared Harris, Lee Pace, Lou Llobell and Leah Harvey in lead roles. The third season is set to stream on July 11.