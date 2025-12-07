Updated 7 December 2025 at 11:36 IST
Streaming On OTT This Week: Man Vs Baby, Single Papa, Superman, Wake Up Dead Man A Knives Out Mystery And More To Watch On Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5
From Single Papa and Man Vs Baby to Superman, check out the complete list of movies and web series releasing on OTT this week.
Sunday is here, and so is our list of movies and web series releasing this week on OTT platforms, including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Zee5, among others. The list includes movies such as Man Vs Baby, Single Papa, Merry Giftmas, The Great Shamsuddin Family and Superman.
Real Kashmir Football Club
Real Kashmir Football Club is an upcoming SonyLIV sports drama series, inspired by the true story of how two men built Kashmir's first professional football team, focusing on themes of hope, resilience, courage, and the unifying power of sport in the valley, starring Manav Kaul and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub.
Release Date: December 9
Where to watch: SonyLIV
Man Vs Baby
Man vs. Baby is a new short comedy on Netflix starring Rowan Atkinson (Mr Bean, Blackadder) as Trevor Bingley, returning from Man vs. Bee. He takes a luxury house-sitting job for Christmas but soon finds himself caring for an unexpected companion, a baby Jesus from a nativity play, which throws his plans into chaos as he tries to look after both the penthouse and the baby at the same time.
Release Date: December 11
Where to watch: Netflix
Single Papa
Netflix will soon release Single Papa, starring Kunal Kemmu in a comedy-drama that explores the challenges and joys of raising a child alone in an Indian family.
Release Date: December 12
Where to watch: Netflix
Merry Giftmas
90s childhood special, Elmo & Mark Rober's Merry Giftmas is returning on Netflix.
Release Date: December 8
Where to watch: Netflix
Movies
Superman
Clark Kent tries to balance his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing in the 2025 film Superman, as he moves through a world that challenges his belief in truth and justice.
Release Date: December 11
Where to watch: JioHotstar
Goodbye June
Release Date: December 12
Where to watch: Netflix
Saali Mohabbat
Release Date: December 12
Where to watch: Zee5
The Great Shamsuddin Family
Release Date: December 12
Where to watch: Netflix
Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery
Release Date: December 12
Where to watch: Netflix
