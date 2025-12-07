Theatrical Releases This Week: Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2, The Devil, Janki, And More Movies To Watch | Image: X

Theatrical Releases This Week: While some big films like Dhurandhar, Tere Ishk Mein are already running in cinemas, a new line-up of Hindi and regional releases is set to arrive on the big screen on Thursday and Friday. Find out which major film is debuting in theatres this weekend and plan a day out with your family and friends.

Theatrical Releases This Week

Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2

Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 is the sequel to Kapil Sharma's comedy film and will release in cinemas on December 12, 2025. In this film, Kapil Sharma handles not three but four marriages, bringing plenty of comedy, drama and confusion. The cast includes Manjot Singh, Warina Hussain, Tridha Choudhury, Parul Gulati and Ayesha Khan.

Release Date: December 12

The Devil

The Devil is an upcoming Indian Kannada-language action film written and directed by Prakash. Sri Jaimatha Combines and Vaishno Studios have produced it. The film features Darshan in the lead role, alongside Rachana Rai, Mahesh Manjrekar, Achyuth Kumar, and Sharmiela Mandre.

Release Date: December 11

Janki

Raghu loves Janaki deeply but cannot express his feelings. Meanwhile, Raghu’s brother is set to marry Janaki. Will Raghu defy his brother to win her love?

Release Date: December 12

Psych Siddhartha

Psych Siddhartha is a Telugu rom-com releasing in theatres. It stars Yamini Bhaskar, Priyanka Rebecca Srinivas, Sakshi Atri, Mounika, Narasimha S, Sukesh, Wadekar Narsingh, Pratyumna Pilluri, and many others in lead roles.

Release Date: December 12

Vaa Vaathiyaar

Vaa Vaathiyaar is an upcoming Indian Tamil-language action comedy film, written and directed by Nalan Kumarasamy. K. E. produces the film.

Release Date: December 12

366 Days

366 is a popular Japanese romance story that became a 2024 TV drama and is now a 2025 film. It follows two childhood friends who meet again as adults, but tragedy disrupts their reunion. The story takes them through a year-long journey of love, loss, and rediscovery, inspired by the hit song “366 Nichi” by the band HY, and explores themes of unspoken feelings and second chances.

Release Date: December 12

