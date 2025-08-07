Streaming On OTT This Weekend: Mayasabha, Salakaar, Arabia Kadali, Stolen Heist of the Century And More Web Series To binge-watch

Thursday is here, and so is our list of web shows releasing this weekend on OTT, such as Netflix, Prime Video, Sony LIV and ZEE5. From Mayasabha The Rise of Titans and Salakaar to Mothevari Love Story, the digital platforms are set to stream shows from all genres.

Mayasabha: The Rise of Titans

It is an upcoming Indian Telugu-language political drama web series helmed by Deva Katta and Kiran Jay Kumar. It stars Aadhi Pinisetty, Chaitanya Rao, Divya Dutta and and Nassar. The series will release on August 7.

Where to watch: SonyLIV

Salakaar

Salakaar is an intense spy thriller told across two timelines. The series explores the secretive world of intelligence, nuclear dangers, and the personal cost of espionage. It will premiere on OTT on August 8.

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Arabia Kadali

Every fishing season, harsh conditions drive fishermen from a remote Andhra Pradesh village to Gujarat for work. Unbeknownst to them, this year's currents sweep them across borders into wrongful imprisonment in Pakistan. As they struggle for survival, they forge unexpected friendships, form new bonds, and confront deadly foes. Will they survive and return home? Featuring Satyadev, Anandi, Nasser, Raghu Babu and Dalip Tahil, the show will release on August 8.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Stolen: Heist of the Century

Antwerp, 2003. A gang of thieves rob the impenetrable Diamond Centre. Who was behind one of the world's biggest heists — and how did they pull it off? The documentary will release on August 8.

Where to watch: Netflix

Mothevari Love Story

Parshi and Anitha, deeply in love, want to elope, but their plans get spoiled by a shocking family secret. Now they must unite their families before they can be together. Will love conquer all? Featuring Parshi, Anitha and Sathaiah, the series will stream on August 8.

Where to watch: ZEE5

Bindiya Ke Bahubali

A mafia don's arrest during his political campaign sparks a power struggle between his son, uncle, and rival gangs, while a determined police officer watches their every move. Featuring Diksha Nisha, Aakash Dahiya and Sai Tamhankar, the series is set to stream on August 8.