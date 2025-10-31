Armaan Malik Reacts Strongly To Troll Claiming Brother Amaal Mallik Is Jealous Of Singer's Success: Don’t Create Fake Narratives

Bigg Boss 19: Singer Armaan Malik has been one of the biggest supporters of his elder brother Armaan Mallik. He hasn't missed a single chance to praise and celebrate his game. While the music composer is receiving positive reviews for his stint on Salman Khan's show, there are some who are spreading negativity and accusing Amaal of being jealous of his brother Armaan's success. To set the record straight, the singer took to his social media and defended his brother, calling him the "most selfless" person he knows. He further mentioned how Amaal "quietly sacrificed" for his younger brother's success.

Armaan Malik shuts down trolls claiming Amaal Mallik is jealous of his brother's success

It all began when a user on X shared a post celebrating Armaan and Amaal's brotherhood. "Khoon ka rishta toh sabka hota hai, Par dil se judaa rishta kam hota hai #AmaalMallik aur #ArmaanMalik – Do dil, ek sur… ek jazbaa, ek naam hota hai (Everyone shares a blood relation, but a bond of the heart is rare. #AmaalMallik and #ArmaanMalik – two hearts, one melody… one passion, one name)." This did not go down well with one user who commented, "Ha bhai itna juda, ki he was jealous of his own brother's success."

On noticing a user's nasty comment on the post, Armaan was quick to react, shutting down his claims. He wrote, "Behind every success story, there’s someone quietly sacrificing. For me, that’s my brother Amaal, the proudest, most selfless human I know." He further urged the user not to create a "fake" narrative. "Please don’t jump to conclusions or create fake narratives... you don’t know the full story," the singer concluded.

Meanwhile, Armaan recently launched his brother Amaal's new song Kyun Mujhse Door Tha. He penned a heartfelt note unveiling the song on his Instagram Stories, “Amaal’s genius is undeniable, and we as a family are beyond thrilled to bring this song to life for his devoted fans who’ve been eagerly awaiting new music from him."

Amaal Mallik is competing with these contestants in Bigg Boss 19

Apart from Amaal, popular names including Gaurav Khanna, Kunickaa Sadanand, Ashnoor Kaur, Tanya Mittal, Malti Chahar, Mridul, and Shehbaz Badesha are in the race for the Bigg Boss trophy.