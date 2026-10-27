Student of the Year After Dark Trailer Out: Shanaya Kapoor Plays Dual Role In Gritty, High-Stakes Murder Mystery



When St. Teresa’s queen bee Aayesha Malik (Shanaya Kapoor) is found dead, her twin sister Aditi (Shanaya Kapoor) refuses to accept that it was an accident. Determined to uncover the truth, Aditi infiltrates the school and enters the fiercely competitive Student of the Year contest, only to discover that her sister’s closest circle was also her toughest competition. To find the killer, she must do what it takes to rise to the top enter, survive and win, read the show's synopsis.

Sharing her experience working on the show, Shanaya Kapoor said, “Playing Ayesha and Aditi has been one of the most challenging and rewarding experiences for me as an actor. While the two sisters may look alike, they couldn’t be more different in their personalities and the choices they make. Ayesha’s mysterious death sets the story in motion, while Aditi’s search for the truth unravels a world where appearances can be deceptive and even the closest relationships hold secrets. What appealed to me the most about Student of the Year: After Dark is how it takes a much-loved franchise into an unexpected and new territory, where the stakes go far beyond competition and winning a title. It’s this fresh and intriguing take on a familiar world that made the experience so exciting for me.”

Director Reema Maya shared, “Student Of The Year - After Dark is grit, angst and heart. It is for the youth of now. A popular franchise reimagined for current times. The trailer is a glimpse into the new world we have created. There is so much more in store! I wanted to explore the relentless competition that our youth find themselves grappling with. What happens when the need to succeed becomes all-consuming - destroying friendships, and even oneself. Our characters are young, ambitious, flawed and certainly not above suspicion. It is a murder mystery - competition series, where the competition is part of the investigation. I had a lot of fun taking commercial tropes of characters and dissecting their psyche.”

Produced by Dharmatic Entertainment and directed by Reema Maya, Student of the Year: After Dark will be released on JioHotstar on November 13th. (ANI)