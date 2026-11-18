Hours after Dia Mirza’s cryptic Instagram post calling Nawazuddin Siddiqui a “nightmare to work with” left fans wondering what was happening between the two actors, JioHotstar has finally released the teaser of their upcoming series, ‘Dr. Hassan’, indicating that the post was part of the show's promotional campaign. The medical drama, which also stars Nawazuddin in the lead role, is set to premiere on December 11. The teaser introduces Nawazuddin as Dr. Hassan, a doctor known for his sharp mind and unusual ways of dealing with people. While he is known for solving difficult medical cases, his behaviour often makes him difficult to work with. The series is an Indian adaptation of the popular American medical drama ‘House’, which originally starred Hugh Laurie and ran for eight seasons from 2004 to 2012. Take a look at the teaser



In ‘Dr. Hassan’, Nawazuddin plays a doctor who uses his medical knowledge and unusual approach to find answers to cases that leave other doctors confused. The show brings together medical cases, humour and the personal relationships between its characters.

Talking about his experience of playing the character, Nawazuddin shared that some of his childhood memories helped him understand the world of the series. He recalled spending time around clinics and dispensaries in his hometown while growing up.

Sharing what he enjoyed about the role, the actor said in a statement, “Growing up, I remember spending time around clinics and dispensaries in my hometown, and there were always such interesting people and situations unfolding there. Some of those memories came back to me when I read Dr. Hassan. What I enjoyed about playing him was finding the balance between his exceptional intelligence and his very particular way of looking at the world."

"As an actor, you have to find these little nuances in a character: the way he speaks, reacts, behaves and relates to people around him. It was a lot of fun discovering those layers and bringing someone like Hassan to life. I’m grateful to JioHotstar for trusting me with this role. It’s rare to be handed a character this unusual, and their belief in taking bold creative swings made the experience all the more special.”

Directed by Rohan Sippy, the series also stars Dia Mirza, Faisal Rashid, Rehmat Rattan, Jayson Thaam and Smaran Sanu.

The series has been adapted and written by Vinay Chhawal and Ketan Pedgaonkar, with dialogues by Virat Basoya. It is produced by Banijay Asia.

The original series ‘House’ was created by David Shore and starred Hugh Laurie as Dr. Gregory House. It aired on FOX from 2004 to 2012 and won several awards, including five Primetime Emmy Awards and two Golden Globe Awards.

‘Dr. Hassan’ will premiere on JioHotstar on December 11. (ANI)