Tehran Movie X Review: John Abraham-Manushi Chillar’s Geopolitical Thriller Impresses Espionage Fans, Netizens Say ‘It Deserves A Theatre Release’

Tehran movie X review: John Abraham's geopolitical thriller premiered in India on Zee5 on August 14 in the wake of Independence Day. Directed by Arun Gopalan, the Hindi film draws inspiration from a real incident and features Manushi Chhillar alongside him. Set in Iran, the long-delayed action drama finally aired, and movie buffs quickly tuned in, sharing their reactions on X (formerly Twitter).

Is Tehran worth a watch or not?

John Abraham’s Tehran is streaming on Zee5, and many fans have already watched it. One user wrote, “#Tehran is streaming now on #Zee5!! John Abraham delivers a brilliant action thriller! “You kill theirs, they kill yours — you’re the same.” Explosive thrills, global stakes, and John Abraham like never before!”

Another wrote, “John Abraham’s #Tehran fires up a different kind of Independence Day thrill — no slogans, no over-the-top heroics like #War2. A tense, globe-hopping spy thriller packed with politics, betrayal & razor-sharp twists. Inspired by real events, it keeps you hooked with smart storytelling & edge-of-the-seat moments. John delivers a restrained, human performance that hits harder than any action blow. Slick, gripping & a must-watch for lovers of intelligent thrillers. Wish it had hit the big screens, would’ve been an experience!”

Another wrote, “Ignore both WAR and Coolie. No story, no genuineness, no emotions, nothing. Instead watch Tehran , absolutely fast paced thriller by John Abraham. Excellent story based on real events and top notch acting.”

All about the Tehran movie

Co-written by Ritesh Shah and Ashish Prakash Verma, Tehran is a geopolitical thriller inspired by the Russo-Ukrainian war and other real-life events. The action film stars John alongside Manushi Chhillar, Neeru Bajwa, and Elnaaz Norouzi, with Madhurima Tuli portraying his wife. Director Gopalan last helmed Tariq (2024).