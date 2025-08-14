Coolie Vs War 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Rajinikanth Starrer Mints Almost Double The Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR's Film Before Evening Shows

Coolie Vs War 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: After much anticipation, both films hit screens amid a massive fan frenzy on August 14. Despite being a working day, the early collections of both movies have been staggering. While the Rajinikanth starrer has established a clear lead, the Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR film has also raked in a decent collection from the early shows. Before the commencement of evening shows. The collective collection of War 2 and Coolie stood at nearly ₹50 crore.

Coolie outperforms War 2 by a huge margin

The craze for the Rajinikanth starrer has translated into unprecedented box office numbers. Despite receiving mixed reviews, the film opened to a massive ₹32.6 crore at the time of publishing. With the evening and late-night shows yet to be accounted for, Coolie is likely to script a record with its opening numbers.



The collection of Coolie is even more staggering when taking into account that the movie received an ‘A’ certificate, which restricted its audience to 18+ patrons only. Additionally, released in a clash with War 2, the movie also lost out on several screens across the country. Despite being showcased on fewer screens, Coolie, released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Kannada, has emerged as the first choice of cinegoers over War 2.



Can War 2 become the highest opener in the YRF spyverse?

War 2 marks the sixth chapter in the spy universe created by Yash Raj Films. The Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR film opened to a mixed response from cinegoers. While some appreciated the over-the-top actioner, others called it the weakest film in the universe. Amid this, War 2 minted ₹17.07 crore in India, at the time of publishing. Trade analysts have predicted the movie to secure an opening of over ₹50 crore from all versions.