Tere Ishk Mein OTT Release Date: Dhanush-Kriti Sanon's Romantic Film To Premiere On Netflix On...

Tere Ishk Mein OTT: Dhanush and Kriti Sanon's romantic drama garnered mixed reviews from critics and the audience, with everyone praising the actors' performances but criticising the story and screenplay. Despite that, the movie was able to succeed at the box office. Now, after 7 weeks of the release, the movie is making its way to the digital world.

Tere Ishk Mein to premiere on Netflix

The official social media page of streaming giant Netflix didn't announce the release date of Tere Ishk Mein, but it quietly made its way to the 'Coming Soon' list of Netflix. While scrolling through the New & Hot section of Netflix, we found Tere Ishk Mein releasing later this month. The film will release on Friday, January 23.

(A screengrab from the Netflix website)

The synopsis reads, "A hot-headed fighter pilot and a psychologist confront their turbulent romantic past when they meet years later - with new live and unresolved feelings." Tere Ishk Mein looks to mirror the classic theme of an irresponsible lover.

Tere Ishk Mein box office report

The movie, which released on November 28, opened at ₹17.93 crore, with an additional ₹1.34 crore from overseas markets. The worldwide collection stood at approximately ₹94.78 crore.

The film grossed ₹155 crore worldwide against the reported budget of ₹95 crore. Of this, ₹136.40 crore (₹113.50 crore net) came from India, while the remaining ₹18.75 crore came from the overseas market.

Helmed by Aanand L Rai, the movie also stars Prakash Raj, Priyanshu Painyuli, Tota Roy Chowdhury and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub in pivotal roles. This is Dhanush's third collaboration with director Rai after Raanjhanaa and Atrangi Re. It was bankrolled by Colour Yellow Productions and T-Series Films.