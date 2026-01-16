Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu Box Office Collection Day 4: Chiranjeevi Starrer Benefits From Makar Sankranti Holiday, Surpasses ₹100 Crore Mark In India

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu Box Office Collection: Chiranjeevi and Nayanthara starrer is performing well at the box office, largely due to the underwhelming reception of Prabhas' The Raja Saab. It had a strong opening, earning ₹41.6 crore in India, which includes preview earnings. However, it experienced a significant drop of 41.86 per cent on its second day. Fortunately, on the third day, there was a slight recovery with a 4 per cent increase in collections. On the fourth day, the movie saw a substantial rise in daily collections, coinciding with the holiday for Makar Sankranti.

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu box office collection day 4

According to Sacnilk, Chiranjeevi's starrer earned ₹22 crore at the box office on the fourth day of the release. Adding Thursday's collection, the total stands at ₹101.85 crore in India. Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu had an overall 75.97 per cent Telugu occupancy on Thursday, with maximum registered during evening shows, 86.81 per cent. The maximum occupancy was reported in Kakinada (94 per cent).

Helmed by Anil Ravipudi and produced by Shine Screens and Gold Box Entertainment, the movie also stars Venkatesh, Catherine Tresa and Sachin Khedekar in pivotal roles.

When and where to watch Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu on OTT?

As per reports, the film will stream on ZEE5 after its theatrical run. It will premiere within four weeks of the release. Zee Telugu has secured the satellite television rights. The team is yet to make an official announcement.

Advertisement

The plot of Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu is…

The story follows Shankara Vara Prasad, a national security officer tasked with safeguarding a VIP’s family from a serious threat posed by an unknown attacker. He soon discovers that the family includes his estranged wife, their children, and his father-in-law. The film centres on how Shankara manages his official responsibility while confronting unresolved issues within his personal life.