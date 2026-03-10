Suriya’s Karuppu Postponed? Director RJ Balaji Clears The Air

Tamil superstar Suriya’s next movie, Karuppu, was speculated to hit the big screens on April 10. There were also rumours that a fallout between the director and the producer had also happened. However, now, Director and actor RJ Balaji has addressed these speculations and clarified on social media that no such release date is planned, and everyone is happy with the film.

File photo of the Karuppu poster

Balaji has been working on Karuppu for nearly two years and has acknowledged the fans' disappointment. In a video message shared on his Instagram, he said, "Now, back to the grind, we are resuming work on Karuppu. I understand the disappointment the fans, especially Suriya's fans have, as this statement has been said multiple times before. Of course, it has been a long wait, for me too. I have been working on this for almost two years."

He also addressed rumours that the film might be releasing on April 10. He said, "Your wait will be worth it. I am also not in the mindset to take more time for this. Within a week or 10 days, we will meet you with the news of the film's release date. I will also say that the film is not releasing on April 10."

RJ Balaji also spoke briefly about rumours of a fallout with the producer. He said, "There are a lot of rumours that claim that the producer has had a fallout with the director, or the music director, or even another producer. I understand the frustration of the wait. Trust me everyone will like this film."

