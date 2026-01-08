The Bluff First Look: Priyanka Chopra As 'Pirate Bloody Mary' Fights Off Karl Urban, Fans Scream 'Epic'

Priyanka Chopra is gearing up for the release of her upcoming project, The Bluff, co-starring Karl Urban and Ismael Cruz Córdova, among others. To keep the fans on their toes, the makers have unveiled the first look of the movie. However, what caught desi's attention was Priyanka's 'bloody' avatar.

First look at The Bluff

On Thursday, Priyanka shared stills from her upcoming movie, The Bluff, introducing her character Ercell Bodden, known as Bloody Mary. She plays the role of a fierce pirate, mother and protector. In the images, she can be seen in a rugged and intense avatar as she steps into the role of a pirate. The first look shows a fierce confrontation between the characters portrayed by Priyanka and Karl, along with glimpses of high-octane action sequences and dramatic moments from the film.

Priyanka can be seen performing action-heavy sequences alongside a fair portion of drama and thrill. She plays the role of a former pirate whose past resurfaces, forcing her to confront challenges she believed were long behind her.

Sharing the photos, she wrote, "Mother. Protector. Pirate. Meet Bloody Mary #TheBluff. February. 25. 2026. Only on @primevideo."

Soon after she shared the post, her fans flooded the comment section, expressing their excitement. A user wrote, “So proud of you, more than a year waiting for this.” Another wrote, “Oh, this is screaming epic!” A third user wrote, “Queen just casually dropped a MASTERPIECE.” Others dropped fire emoticons.

Priyanka Chopra opens up about her role in The Bluff

Speaking about her character and the film, Priyanka said the project aims to portray pirates more realistically, distinct from popular fictional portrayals. "We are making an attempt to show what it was actually like to be a pirate in the 1700s, rather than recreating Pirates of the Caribbean. It was fascinating to research the lives of real-life pirates like the Irish woman Grace O'Malley. We shot the film in Australia, but it's set in the Cayman Islands. The pirates used the islands, located in the middle of Honduras, Mexico and Cuba, as a resting place between voyages. That made it a really diverse place, with people from far away, like Scotland, Africa and India. That was a fascinating basis for a really diverse and powerful cast.

More about The Bluff

Backed by Amazon MGM Studios, 'The Bluff' is directed by Frank E Flowers and co-written by Flowers and Joe Ballarini. The film is produced by the Russo Brothers under their banner AGBO. It also stars Safia Oakley-Green and Temuera Morrison in pivotal roles.