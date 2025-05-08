The Diplomat OTT Release: John Abraham Starrer To Stream On Netflix This Weekend

The Diplomat OTT: Rumours have been rife that the John Abraham starrer will release this month. Well, it stands true as the streaming giant has filled the movie in the 'Coming Soon' category. Helmed by Shivam Nair, the film is set against the backdrop of India-Pakistan relations, exploring themes of diplomacy and personal conflicts faced by diplomats. It is based on the real-life case of Uzma Ahmed, who returned to India in 2017. The movie released in the theatres during Holi, March 14.

The Diplomat OTT release date announced

Earlier, John Abraham claimed that he approached several OTT platforms with his film The Diplomat, but they all rejected it. The film has finally found the platform, and that is Netflix. After almost two months of theatrical release, the film will premiere on May 9. The official Instagram handle of Netflix shared the poster of the film with the caption, “Mark your calendars. The Diplomat arrives on 9 May, on Netflix.”

The website listed the movie before announcing on the internet.

All about The Diplomat

In the film, John Abraham stars as J. P. Singh, Deputy High Commissioner of India in Pakistan. Apart from him, the movie also stars Sadia Khateeb, Kumud Mishra, Sharib Hashmi and Revathy in pivotal roles. The synopsis of the film reads, "An Indian diplomat who tries to repatriate an Indian girl from Pakistan, where she was presumably forced and deceived into marrying against her will." It earned positive reviews from the audience and grossed over ₹53 crore worldwide against the reported budget of ₹20 crore.



What's next for John Abraham?