The Fall Guy OTT Release Date: Ryan Gosling, Emily Blunt's Film To Stream Online After A Year Of Theatrical Run - Know When & Where To Watch In India

The Fall Guy On OTT: Know When To Watch Ryan Gosling, Emily Blunt's Film | Image: X

The Fall Guy OTT Release Date: One of the most exciting Hollywood releases of 2024, starring Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt, is gearing up to entertain its fans again as it is making the digital debut soon. David Leitch's directorial has already grabbed attention in theatres and is now releasing on Netflix, starting from September 3, 2025.

When and where to watch The Fall Guy online?

The Fall Guy hit cinemas on May 3, 2024. After its successful theatrical run, David Leitch’s action-comedy will stream on Netflix from September 3, 2025, in several languages, including English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Bengali, and Marathi.

All about The Fall Guy

Directed by David Leitch, known for Deadpool 2 and Bullet Train, the film blends intense action with touches of humour and romance.

Based on the 1980s TV show, The Fall Guy tells the story of Colt Seavers (Ryan Gosling), a stuntman whose best days are behind him. When the star of a major film suddenly vanishes, Colt returns to the spotlight—not only to rescue the production but also to uncover a hidden conspiracy. Working alongside him is filmmaker Jody Moreno (Emily Blunt), who is also his love interest, bringing emotional weight to the action-packed plot.