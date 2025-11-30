The Girlfriend OTT Release: Netflix Announces Streaming Date Of Rashmika Mandanna's Romance Drama

The Girlfriend will stream on Netflix in December | Image: Republic

The Girlfriend OTT Release Date: Rashmika Mandanna’s romantic drama is set to make its digital debut soon. Rahul Ravindran’s directorial was released in theatres on November 7, 2025, and critics gave positive reviews.

Alongside Rashmika, the film features Dheekshith Shetty in a lead role. Movie buffs who missed its theatrical run will now be able to watch it on Netflix soon.

When and where to watch The Girlfriend online?

Rashmika Mandanna’s fans who are waiting for the OTT release of The Girlfriend can stream it on Netflix from 5 December 2025. Netflix shared the film’s OTT announcement poster and wrote, “Meet Bhooma Devi, The Girlfriend MA Literature :) Watch The Girlfriend on Netflix from 5 December in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam #TheGirlfriendOnNetflix.”

All about The Girlfriend

Apart from the lead cast, the film also features Anu Emmanuel, Rao Ramesh, and Rohini. It tells a fairy-tale love story that turns toxic because Dheekshith’s character behaves aggressively. The film earned positive word-of-mouth after its release and performed well in cinemas. Rashmika’s performance, in particular, received strong appreciation.

Advertisement

According to Sacnilk, The Girlfriend delivered an average box office performance on release. It earned ₹18.56 crore in India within 23 days, while its worldwide collection reached ₹28.94 crore. So far, the film has made ₹7.2 crore from overseas markets.