The Great India Kapil Show Season 3: Who Is The Highest Paid Among Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek, Archana Puran Singh, Navjot Singh Sidhu? Know Cast Salaries Per Episode

The Great India Kapil Show season 3 is set to premiere on Netflix on June 21. This comedy show has been delivering giggles for years with its talented cast, including Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, and others, known for their witty banter and punchlines.
But have you ever wondered how much the cast earns per episode and who takes home the highest pay? Reports suggest details about the fees charged by the stars ahead of the third season.
Kapil Sharma
Kapil Sharma reportedly charges the highest fees among comedians. According to several media reports, he earns ₹5 crores per episode. Additionally, he has an exceptional talent for making the audience laugh.
Navjot Singh Sidhu
Navjot Singh Sidhu has made a comeback on Kapil Sharma’s show after a long break. According to media reports, he charges ₹30-40 lakhs per episode.
Archana Puran Singh
Archana Puran Singh has worked with Kapil for a long time and often makes headlines for her infectious laughter. Reports suggest that she earns ₹10 lakh per episode.
Sunil Grover
Kapil Sharma's show feels incomplete without Sunil Grover. Despite many controversies, reports suggest that Sunil charges ₹25 lakhs per episode.
Krushna Abhishek
Krushna Abhishek has been a part of Kapil’s show for a long time. Reports suggest he charges ₹10 lakh per episode.
Kiku Sharda
Famous comedian Kiku Sharda entertains both guests and fans with his impeccable comic timing. As per reports, he charges ₹7 lakh per episode.
Rajeev Thakur
Comedian Rajiv Thakur consistently entertains his fans with his humour. Reports suggest that he charges ₹6 lakh per episode.
However, these are not official numbers, but estimates are reportedly falling around. The new season of The Kapil Sharma Show is set to premiere soon! Season 3 marks Navjot Singh Sidhu's return after nearly five years. The star cast has already started filming. The show features Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek, Archana Puran Singh, Kiku Sharda, and Rajiv Thakur. The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 3 will stream on Netflix from 21st June, promising endless laughter.
Published 18 June 2025 at 15:37 IST