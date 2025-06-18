The Great India Kapil Show Season 3: Who Is The Highest Paid Among Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek, Archana Puran Singh, Navjot Singh Sidhu? Know Cast Salaries Per Episode

The Great India Kapil Show Season 3: Who Is The Highest Paid Among Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek, Navjot Singh Sidhu? Know Cast Salaries Per Episode | Image: X

The Great India Kapil Show season 3 is set to premiere on Netflix on June 21. This comedy show has been delivering giggles for years with its talented cast, including Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, and others, known for their witty banter and punchlines.

But have you ever wondered how much the cast earns per episode and who takes home the highest pay? Reports suggest details about the fees charged by the stars ahead of the third season.

Kapil Sharma

Kapil Sharma reportedly charges the highest fees among comedians. According to several media reports, he earns ₹5 crores per episode. Additionally, he has an exceptional talent for making the audience laugh.

Navjot Singh Sidhu

Navjot Singh Sidhu has made a comeback on Kapil Sharma’s show after a long break. According to media reports, he charges ₹30-40 lakhs per episode.

Archana Puran Singh

Archana Puran Singh has worked with Kapil for a long time and often makes headlines for her infectious laughter. Reports suggest that she earns ₹10 lakh per episode.

Sunil Grover

Kapil Sharma's show feels incomplete without Sunil Grover. Despite many controversies, reports suggest that Sunil charges ₹25 lakhs per episode.

Krushna Abhishek

Krushna Abhishek has been a part of Kapil’s show for a long time. Reports suggest he charges ₹10 lakh per episode.

Kiku Sharda

Famous comedian Kiku Sharda entertains both guests and fans with his impeccable comic timing. As per reports, he charges ₹7 lakh per episode.

Rajeev Thakur

Comedian Rajiv Thakur consistently entertains his fans with his humour. Reports suggest that he charges ₹6 lakh per episode.