Chitrangada Singh's Bizarre Defence Of Objectification Of Women In Housefull 5: Not Everything Can Be Politically Correct...

Housefull 5 hit the big screens on June 6. Headlined by Akshay Kumar, the film boasts an ensemble cast including Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Nana Patekar, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Dino Morea and Chitrangada Singh among others. While the movie has registered a dream run at the box office and has garnered a positive response on social media, a large section of netizens has been bashing it for the over sexualisation of female characters and the objectification of women in the movie in the name of fun and jokes. Actress Chitrangada Singh has now shared her defence for the comedy drama.

What did Chitrangada Singh say about Housefull 5?

Chitrangada Singh essays the role of a board member in the business of the deceased entrepreneur Ranjit. Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, the actress opined that actors in the movie, along with her, have done several films that highlight women's empowerment and keep social issues in the forefront. She argued that all films have a 'certain tone, there's a certain meter, which is set for that film'. In a measured response, she added, “Not everything can be politically correct, morally correct, socially correct. We can't always be carrying the baton for everything through a film. It's supposed to entertain you.”



Also Read: Panchayat Season 4: Will Sachiv Ji Finally Propose To Rinki?

Comparing Housefull 5 with global classics, she added, “Even a film like Pink Panther, the whole series, people have loved it. It has a huge following. But even there, you'll find jokes. Like The Simpsons - exactly, The Simpsons is one of the biggest examples. I feel there you've got to have a sense of humour about certain things.”



Also Read: No Special Event For Suga After Military Discharge: BigHit's Guidelines

Housefull 5 director Tarun Mansukhani admits the characters in the film are flawed

In an interview with Just Too Filmy, Tarun Mansukhani admitted that the characters in Housefull 5 are flawed but stressed that it is not a reflection of his real life. He said, "Every film, every frame of the character, is not the reflection of the director's life. The character is flawed, sure, but why can't he be flawed? Why can't he be misogynistic or sexist? That is who he is. A lot of people have told me a lot of things about girls being objectified. Dino Morea is shirtless all the time. Nobody says anything. My three lead boys are showing their butt. Cheeky, isn't it? But nobody says anything. It is as you wish to see it, and it is fine. As long as you feel about it, sure."



Also Read: Sports Squad Goals: Ranbir Kapoor And Rohit Beat The Midweek Blues