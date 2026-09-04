The Revolutionaries Song Maahiya: Rohit Saraf-Pratibha Ranta's Crackling Chemistry To Steal The Show From Period Action Thriller





Speaking about the song, Neeti Mohan in a statement said, “Maahiya is such a beautiful and soothing song, and I really loved the warmth that comes through in its melody and lyrics. What I particularly love is the way the song celebrates the woman he loves, making her the centre of every emotion and finding a beautiful way to tell her that she means everything to him. There is something very pure and effortless about that feeling, and Tushar and I had a lovely time bringing it to life. I hope listeners enjoy its soft, romantic energy and find their own beautiful moments of love in it.”

The track captures the budding romance between Sachindra Nath Sanyal (Rohit Saraf) and Pratibha Lahiri (Pratibha Ranta).

The series stars Bhuvam Bham, Rohit Saraf, Pratibha Ranta and Gurfateh Pirzada in lead roles, with Jason Shah, Paoli Dam, and Tota Roy Chowdhury in key roles. The series is based on Sanjeev Sanyal's book 'Revolutionaries: The Other Story Of How India Won Its Freedom.'

Created by Nikkhil Advani, The Revolutionaries will be released on Prime Video worldwide on September 11, 2026. (ANI)