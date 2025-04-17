The Royals: Bhumi Pednekar And Ishaan Khatter's Netflix Romantic Drama Gets Release Date, To Stream In May

Ishaan Khatter and Bhumi Pednekar are gearing up for their highly anticipated series The Royals. It marks Bhumi's debut in the world of web series, while Ishaan has starred in two shows - A Suitable Boy and The Perfect Couple. For the past few days, the makers have been keeping the fans on their toes by teasing with new posters. On Thursday, the makers finally announced the release date of the series. It will stream on Netflix from May 9.

"A ziddi rajkumar meets a girlboss aamkumari 👀 Royal mess, ya shahi love story? Watch The Royals, out 9 May, only on Netflix," read the caption. In the new poster, they are holding each other passionately.

All about The Royals

In the series, Ishaan will play the role of Aviraaj Singh, who has a royal background, while Bhumi is likely to play an ordinary girl who serves as a CEO. Directed by Priyanka Ghose and Nupur Asthana, the upcoming show also stars Zeenat Aman, Nora Fatehi, Milind Soman, Chunky Panday, Lisa Mishra, Sumukhi Suresh, Vihaan Samat, Kavya Trehan, Udit Arora, and Luke Kenny in pivotal roles.

The show is created by Rangita Pritish Nandy and Ishita Pritish Nandy, who spilt the beans about their show and shared that they have mixed together the old-world charm of palaces and Indian royalty with glass-walled bedrooms.