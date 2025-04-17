Fatwa Against Thalapathy Vijay For Hosting Controversial Iftar Party, UP Cleric Accuses Actor Of 'Using' Muslim Sentiments

Thalapathy Vijay has been in the news not for his upcoming film, Jana Nayagan, but for hosting an Iftar party at Royapettah YMCA grounds in Chennai during Ramadan. Soon after, a complaint was filed against the actor by Syed Ghouse for 'insulting' Muslims at the event by inviting 'drunkards' and 'hooligans'. Weeks later, a Muslim cleric from Uttar Pradesh issued a Fatwa against the actor for the same reasons. Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi Bareilly, National President of the All India Muslim Jamaat and Chief Mufti of Chashme Darul Iftar, stated that Vijay is anti-muslim and cited his previous actions as “examples shown against Islam”.

The Fatwa also stated that inviting “alcoholics and gamblers" to Iftar is sinful and accused the actor of 'using' Muslim sentiments to make his way into politics. “Vijay Thalapathy is using Muslim sentiments to make his way into politics from the film world when his history is full of anti-Muslim sentiment. In his film The Beast, he has linked Muslims and the entire community with terrorism and militancy. In the film, Thalapathy tries to show Muslims as ‘monsters’ and ‘devils’. And now since he is entering politics and he wants votes, he is doing Muslim appeasement," Maulana Razvi said.

He further accused The Master actor of violating the sanctity of the festival by inviting "troublemakers" to Iftar event. “These people were neither fasting nor following Islamic practices,” Maulana Razvi continued, and urged to distance themselves from Vijay.

What's update on Jana Nayagan?