The Summer I Turned Pretty: Meet The Real-Life Lovers Of Actors Who Play Belly, Jeremiah, Conrad, Steven And Other Cast Members | Image: X

The third and final season of The Summer I Turned Pretty is streaming on Prime Video, and the excitement is reaching its high notes with every episode. Based on Jenny Han's book series of the same name, the show follows Isabella "Belly" Conklin and her love story with brothers Conrad and Jeremiah Fisher.

Throughout the series, Belly dates both Conrad and Jeremiah at different time period. While the characters go through plenty of heartbreak, many fans might be surprised to learn about the real-life partners of their favourite cast members.

Meet the real-life partners of The Summer I Turned Pretty cast

‘Isabella “Belly” Conklin’ Lola Tung

While Belly keeps switching between dating Conrad and Jeremiah, 22-year-old Lola Tung stays very private about her own love in real life. Some fans may wish she dated one of her co-stars, but she insists they are just friends.

Recently, a new Instagram post sparked rumours about her dating life. Australian guitarist Royel Otis shared a photo with Lola and captioned it, "(who's your boyfriend)." This led one user to comment, "IS THIS A HARD LAUNCH?" The actress has not responded yet.

‘Conrad Fisher’ Christopher Briney

Christopher Briney, 27, plays Conrad Fisher, the older of the two Fisher brothers whom Belly crushed on all her life. On-screen, he appears as a brooding, popular boy, but off-screen, and in real life, he is dating Isabel Machado, 27.

Isabel Machado and Christopher Briney | Image: X

The two met at Pace University and began dating in June 2021. Since then, Christopher has been in a committed relationship with Isabel.

Isabel is also an actor and appeared in the 2024 short film I Don't Bite. The couple often share glimpses of their relationship on Instagram.

‘Jeremiah Fisher’ Gavin Casalegno

At the beginning of season three, Belly dates Jeremiah Fisher, played by Gavin Casalegno, 25. Jeremiah, the cheerful and popular figure on their college campus, stands out in the story. Since the show’s debut in 2022, Gavin has been married to his wife, Cheyanne King Casalegno, 23.

The couple revealed their relationship in November 2024 when they shared wedding photos on Instagram. Gavin and Cheyanne, a registered nurse, began dating in 2023.

‘Steven’ Sean Kaufman

Belly's brother Steven, played by 25-year-old Sean Kaufman, shares a will-they-won't-they relationship with Belly's best friend Taylor. Off-screen, however, Sean Kaufman is widely believed to be dating his The Summer I Turned Pretty co-star and first on-screen girlfriend, ‘Shayla’, whose real name is Minnie Mills.

Sean Kaufman and Minnie Mills | Image: X

Although neither has confirmed the relationship, their appearances together at events like the BLACKPINK concert and the US Open strongly hint that they are a couple.

‘Laurel’ Jackie Chung

Jackie Chung, 46, plays Belly's single mum in TSITP. In real life, she is married to actor Louis Ozawa, 49, best known for his role in the show Hunters. They met as students at New York University while working on a short film.

Although they have not revealed when they got married, they now have two children, Bodi and Tyrus.

‘Susannah’ Rachel Blanchard