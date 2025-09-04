Movies Releasing On OTT This Weekend: Maalik, Inspector Zende, Kannappa, Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan And More To Watch

Thursday is here, and so is our list of movies releasing this weekend on OTT, such as Prime Video, Netflix and ZEE5. The list includes movies from various genres, such as cop drama, mythological, mystery thriller, and action. From Manoj Bajpayee's Inspector Zende and Vikrant Massey-Shanaya Kapoor's Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan to Vishnu Manchu's Kannappa. Rajkummar Rao's Maalik is also included in the list.

Inspector Zende

When serial killer Carl Bhojraj (played by Jim Sarbh) escapes prison and resurfaces in Mumbai, the determined Inspector Zende (played by Manoj Bajpayee) steps up to nab the cunning fugitive once more. Apart from them, the film also stars Sachin Khedekar in a pivotal role. The movie will premiere on September 5.

Where to watch: Netflix

Highest 2 Lowest

It is an English-language remake and reinterpretation of Akira Kurosawa's 1963 Japanese film High and Low, itself based on the 1959 novel King's Ransom by Ed McBain. Starring Denzel Washington, Jeffrey Wright, Ilfenesh Hadera, ASAP Rocky and Ice Spice (in her film debut), the film marks the first collaboration between Lee and Washington since Inside Man (2006). The story follows when a titan music mogul is targeted with a ransom plot, and he is jammed up in a life-or-death moral dilemma. The film will release on September 5.

Where to watch: Apple TV+

Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan

When a blind musician and a theatre artist meet on a train and travel through the majestic Himalayas, they fall in love regardless of their apparent flaws. What happens when life takes over? The movie stars Vikrant Massey alongside debutant Shanaya Kapoor. It will premiere on September 5.

Where to watch: ZEE5

Kannappa

The mythological drama is based on the legend of Kannappa in Hinduism, a devotee of god Shiva who sacrificed his eyes. Apart from Vishnu, the movie also stars Preity Mukhundhan, Mohan Babu, R. Sarathkumar, and Madhoo in supporting roles. The movie also starred Akshay Kumar, Mohanlal, Prabhas and Kajal Aggarwal in cameo appearances. The movie is slated to premiere on September 4.

Where to watch: Prime Video

Maalik

Maalik is a gripping tale set in Allahabad’s gritty underworld, where a young man, inspired by a feared gangster, seeks power and respect. As he rises in crime, he's torn by moral conflicts and the cost of ambition. Alongside runs the emotional story of Maalik and his wife, Shalini, exploring love, family, and the generational divide in a world of violence. The film stars Rajkummar Rao and Manushi Chhillar in lead roles. It will premiere on September 5.

Where to watch: Prime Video

Locked

It is a pulse-pounding horror-thriller revolving around a petty thief (Bill Skarsgård) who breaks into a state-of-the-art SUV, only to find himself trapped inside. Controlled remotely by its vengeful owner (Anthony Hopkins), the vehicle becomes a deadly prison, hurtling him into a high-speed battle for survival. It will stream on September 5.