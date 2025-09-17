The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 (Finale) X Review: Belly Chooses Herself, Benito, Or Conrad? Netizens Share The Final Verdict

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 (Finale): The wait is finally over, and so is the love triangle. Team Jeremiah, Team Conrad, or Team anti-Belly, fans have flooded the internet with theories, debates, and expectations over the past 3 months. With the Season 3 finale of The Summer I Turned Pretty releasing on Prime Video today, 17 September, the emotional and unforgettable romantic rollercoaster reaches its end. The biggest question of the year, between Team Conrad, Team Jeremiah, or herself, who will Belly choose? now has its answer.

What did netizens say about The Summer I Turned Pretty Finale?

As soon as the finale episode dropped, reactions poured in online, with X (formerly Twitter) buzzing with fans' reactions. One user wrote, “just finished the final episode of the summer i turned pretty. it was shit.”

Another shared, “Dress’ and ‘Out of the Woods (Taylor’s Version)’ are featured in the final episode of The Summer I Turned Pretty.”

Another wrote, “It was never going to end any differently! It’s was Bellys coming of age story but it was always THIER love story. Once they withheld Bellys love confession from the book it was even more clear they’d save that for the series finale #TheSummerlTurnedPretty”

Another wrote, ““if there are infinite worlds, every version of me chooses you in every one of them” 🥹 #TheSummerlTurnedPretty”

