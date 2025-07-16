The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3: Release Date, Time, Cast, Episode Schedule, Plot And How to Watch In India

Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 will stream on Amazon Prime Video from today, July 16. Lola Tung as Belly, Gavin Casalegno as Jeremiah and Christopher Briney as Conrad are back at Cousins Beach for the last time. This season follows Belly's new chapter in life, where she makes many self-discoveries about what she needs. She has just finished her junior year of college and is returning to Cousins Beach for another summer with Jeremiah. Whether you're Team Conrad or Team Jeremiah, it will be exciting to see which one Belly will choose in the end. Here’s everything you should know about this romantic drama before you start binge-watching.

What time does Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 stream on Prime Video in India?

Season 3 premieres today with the first two episodes available straight away. New episodes will release weekly. In India, the show will stream from 12:30 PM. UK viewers can watch it at 8 AM British Summer Time (BST), while US audiences can tune in at midnight Pacific Time or 3 AM Eastern Time.

How many episodes are in Summer I Turned Pretty 3?

The final season has 11 episodes in total. Amazon Prime Video will release the first two episodes on the premiere day, followed by one new episode each week. The finale will arrive in mid-September.

Episode 3 will release on July 23, Episode 4 on July 30, Episode 5 on August 6, Episode 6 on August 13, Episode 7 on August 20, Episode 8 on August 27, Episode 9 on September 3, Episode 10 on September 10, and Episode 11, which is also the finale, on September 17.

The Summer I Turned Pretty plot

The book-based series follows the story of teenage girl Belly, played by Lola Tung, as she builds deep emotional connections with brothers Conrad and Jeremiah. Set over several summers in Cousins Beach, the series explores friendship, family, love, and heartbreak.

Season 3 starts after Belly finishes her junior year of college. She plans to spend the summer with Jeremiah, but everything changes when Conrad unexpectedly comes back into her life. Belly once again finds herself torn between the two brothers and must choose where her heart truly belongs.