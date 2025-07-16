Anupamaa: Vanraj May Come Back To The Show But Sudhanshu Pandey May Not Reprise The Popular Role

The popular hindi serial Anupamaa is all set to have t a major switcheroo. According to media reports, the character of Vanraj, who had exited the show, may come back. However, Sudhanshu Pandey, the actor who has been essaying the role of Vanraj since its inception, may not be reprising the role.

If sources are to be believed, the makers of the show have roped popular TV and film personality Ronit Roy to take the story of Vanraj further. While both Rupali Ganguly, who plays the titular character of Anupamaa and Ronit Roy are TV veterans and have been the faces of some of the most popular characters over the years, the duo has not worked closely on a project before.

Interestingly, Sudhanshu Pandey had quit the show as Vanraj after it took a generational leap and was last seen in the popular reality show The Traitors on Prime Video where he was a finalist. On the other hand, Ronit Roy has recently been a part of several projects.