Jr Ntr’s Body Double Breaks Silence After Allu Arjun's Security Tugs Him Away In Viral Video Amid '42 Rules' Row | Watch

Allu Arjun attended the wedding reception of Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna on March 4 in Hyderabad. The Pushpa actor arrived solo at the starry event and was guarded by his personal security. Several photos and videos of the actor from the evening went viral. In one particular video, the actor's staff could be seen allegedly shoving a man away from him. This came with the controversial ‘42 rules’ claims against Allu Arjun. However, the man, identified as Eshwar Harris, also the body double of Jr NTR, has now issued a clarification.

Eshwar Harris issues clarification: They Thought I Would Block the Camera…

On March 7, Eshwar Harris took to his Instagram account to record a video in Telugu explaining the truth behind the viral video in detail. Speaking in Telugu, he reportedly said, “A lot of people are asking me if it’s me with Allu Arjun in this video. Yes, that’s me. What happened was that we were going in at the same time Allu Arjun was coming in. When he was approaching the stage to click pictures, his bouncers thought I was approaching Allu Arjun to click pictures. Or they thought I would block the camera, so they stopped me.”

He admitted that the moment was minuscule and was blown out of proportion on social media. He added, “It’s a minuscule thing that's been zoomed in and out of and turned into something big. Although I must thank everybody for making it viral and giving me that reach.” Harris has shared multiple other photos and videos from inside the wedding reception of Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna.



Also Read: Allu Arjun's 'Death Stare' To Security Official Affirms '42 Rules' Allegations Against Pushpa 2 Star?

The video caught particular attention because it came after brand strategists claimed that interacting with the Pushpa star comes with a long list of "42 dos and don'ts" on a podcast. However, the statement was rubbished by Allu Arjun's team, and the video has now been taken down.