The Traitors: Ashish Vidyarthi Reacts To Apoorva Mukhija Disrespecting Him After Sudhanshu Pandey's Outburst, Says 'Just A Reflection Of Real Life'

The Traitors, a reality-based show, is creating a buzz on the internet as the participants create drama and court controversies. However, a recent episode of the show didn't sit well with Anupamaa actor Sudhanshu Pandey, and he publicly criticised Apoorva Mukhija aka Rebel Kid for her behaviour and disrespectful tone towards senior actor Ashish Vidyarthi. Now, the actor himself has addressed the public outburst of Pandey and said it's a part of the experience, and one should not take it to heart.

Ashish Vidyarthi takes it with a pinch of salt

In an interview with News9Live, Vidyarthi shared that for him, that was just a reflection of real life. He added that throughout your journey, you meet all kinds of people, which adds to the experience. However, what matters is “whether you feel like spending time with that person again.” Addressing Apoorva's disrespectful behaviour towards him, the actor said, "As for the edginess, well, I think some people deliberately use certain language or behaviour to stand out. And they do stand out. It seems to me they feel that way about themselves, too. People say things like, ‘You’ve become rough or edgy,’ but maybe that’s part of their identity now. So be it.”

Having said that, Vidyarthi added that if everyone behaved nicely at the show, then where would drama be? Politeness doesn't create headlines. Elaborating with an example, he said, "We’d just keep greeting each other politely, ‘Raftaar ji, how are you?’ ‘Oh! You’re wonderful!’ And that wouldn’t make for much of a story, would it?”

Sudhanshu Pandey lashes out at Apoorva Mukhija

The Anupamaa actor went live on his Instagram handle and called out the influencer's remark, "Ashish jaayega". He questioned if he was her childhood friend and called it "not cool at all". The actor was heard saying, “Apoorva, who is known as The Rebel Kid, already has enough controversies surrounding her. I’m not saying she’s a bad person. She’s a good kid. I’m sure she has a good heart, too. But jab aapki zubaan kharaab ho jaaye na, toh wo sab kuch kharaab kar deti hai."

He further labelled Apoorva's behaviour as a "curse on our society". He said, "You’re talking about them like this behind their back? What does this say about you? Please tell me — is this Gen Z? Is this what we think is cool? No, I’m sorry — this is not cool at all. I think this is the biggest bullsh*t, and it’s like a curse on our society."