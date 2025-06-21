Kuberaa Box Office Collection Day 1: Dhanush Starrer Fails To Beat Raayan's Opening Earnings, But Solidifies Its Telugu Market

Kuberaa Box Office Collection: Dhanush starrer opened to positive reviews upon its release, with everyone lauding the actor for his performance, particularly his portrayal as a beggar. Helmed by Sekhar Kammula, the film also stars Nagarjuna, Rashmika Mandanna and Jim Sarbh in pivotal roles.

Kuberaa box office collection day 1

According to Sacnilk, the crime drama earned ₹13 crore on the opening day at the box office in India, with approximately ₹8.75 crore in Telugu. The film was expected to perform well both in Telugu and Tamil languages, but the actor witnessed a shocking low opening in the latter. The film couldn't even surpass Tamil-language action drama Raayan's opening day collection, which was ₹15.7 crore in India.

In Hindi, the film is facing tough competition from Aamir Khan's starrer Sitaare Zameen Par. The Hindi version witnessed overall 6.73 per cent occupancy on Friday, June 20, whereas Khan's film had an overall 21.43 per cent occupancy.

With positive word of mouth, the film might witness a hike in collections over the weekend.

All about Kuberaa

The film revolves around the pursuit of wealth and its consequences. A beggar (played by Dhanush) undergoes a dramatic transformation, exploring themes of greed, ambition, and moral dilemmas faced by the characters, leading to a quest for redemption.