The Traitors: Maheep Kapoor, Ashish Vidyarthi, Raftaar To Raj Kundra, Contestants Who Have Been Evicted So Far | Image: X

The Traitors is a recent variety show that has been keeping binge-watchers hooked with its gripping content. Featuring witty celebrity contestants engaged in the ugly banter, this Prime Video web series has become widely talked about. After the first three episodes premiered on June 12, three more episodes were released on June 19. With each new release, contestants have faced eviction. Spoiler alert for those catching up: the traitors successfully deceived the innocents, leading to the elimination of Maheep Kapoor, Ashish Vidyarthi, and Raftar.

Contestants who have been evicted from The Trailors so far

Maheep Kapoor: During the intense roundtable discussion, suspicion shifted between Raftaar and Maheep Kapoor. Many contestants believed Raftaar was the traitor due to his frequent arguments, while others strongly advocated for Maheep's eviction. In the end, the majority voted against Maheep, leading to her eviction.

Mukesh Chhabra: At the start of the episode, contestants gathered in the breakfast area one by one. When Mukesh Chhabra failed to appear, the host revealed that he had been murdered by the Traitors, Purab Jha and Elnaaz Norouzi. The Traitors had debated between targeting Ashish or Mukesh, but ultimately chose to eliminate Mukesh Chhabra.

Raftaar: In the next round, most contestants accused Raftaar of being a traitor. Apoorva Mukhija, Sufi Motiwala, and Raftaar were named as potential traitors. However, Raftaar received the highest number of votes, leading to his elimination from the show.

Ashish Vidyarthi: As suspicion grew, Ashish Vidyarthi became the main target. Despite Apoorva Mukhija, Sufi Motiwala, and Raftaar being under scrutiny, Ashish garnered the most votes as a suspected traitor and was voted out.

Raj Kundra, identified as a traitor, was eliminated in the second episode after the innocents exposed his deception. Sahil Salathia, Lakshmi Manchu, Karan Kundrra, and Janvi Gaur also participated in the show but have since been eliminated.

The Traitors: Contestants who are innocent till now