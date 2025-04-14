The White Lotus 3 Controversy: Aimee Lou Wood Slams 'Mean and Unfunny' SNL Sketch Mocking Her, Makers Issue Apology

Aimee Lou Wood bashed SNL's parody of The White Lotus Season 3, describing it as "mean and unfunny." The SNL later apologised for their insensitive spoof of her character.

On April 12, SNL aired a pre-recorded sketch titled White POTUS in which they mixed the elements of HBO's The White Lotus with political satire. The sketch featured various public figures on holiday at a fictional resort. Among them was Aimee Lou Wood's character, Chelsea, portrayed by comedian Sarah Sherman with exaggerated oversized teeth.

White Lotus star Aimee Lou Wood call out SNL’s ‘mean and unfunny’ sketch

Taking to her Instagram stories, Aimee Lou Wood, 31, shared her disappointment with how her character was portrayed. She shared that, while she usually enjoys the show, she found this particular episode ‘unkind and unfunny.’ The Sex Education star wrote, "But whilst in honest mode—I did find the SNL thing mean and unfunny. Such a shame cuz I had such a great time watching it a couple of weeks ago."

Acknowledging the show's tradition of satire, she felt the sketch could have been more thoughtful and clever, rather than relying on a simplistic and harsh visual joke. "Yes, take the piss for sure—that's what the show is about—but there must be a cleverer, more nuanced, less cheap way," she said, adding, "At least get the accent right, seriously. I respect accuracy even if it’s mean."

Aimee Lou Wood stars as Chelsea in the third series of The White Lotus, which explores the lives of guests and staff at a luxury resort in Thailand as dark secrets surface and tensions escalate during their stay.

SNL apologises to Aimee Lou Wood

Later in the day, The Sex Education alum revealed she had received "thousands of messages" of support following her callout. This response may have pressured SNL, leading them to apologise, according to Wood's account.