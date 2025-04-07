The White Lotus 3 Finale X Review: Blackpink LISA Gets Massive Shoutout, Netizens Call Season 'Best Till Now'

Emmy-winning series The White Lotus wrapped up its third season today with a 90-minute finale. Created by Mike White, the dark comedy-drama from HBO was a slow-burning, tension-filled story set against Thailand’s lush and atmospheric backdrop.

Since the finale was released, netizens have flooded social media with reactions. Some babbled about the storyline, while others felt it dragged off, a sentiment echoed in their views on X (formerly Twitter).

The White Lotus season 3 finale: what’s the verdict?

Fans took to Twitter (now X) to share their thoughts and memes about The White Lotus Season 3 finale, which premiered on July 11, 2024.

One fan posted, “Absolutely floored by the White Lotus finale. Season 3 is by far the best instalment of the series. Belinda's arc is the best story about money in the series. Chelsea and Rick are the best fictional 'I can fix him!' pair I've ever seen.”

Another said, “After watching The White Lotus Season 3, I discovered ridiculously funny and strange Thai songs. An additional thought, Michelle Monaghan looks really fine for her age.”

Someone else shared, “I think The White Lotus Season 3 is brilliant. Very spiritual, profound, and bleak.”

Some fans praised Chelsea, writing, “Even though she didn't have such long monologues, I think she had some of the best performances of the season. She feels genuine and real, which is why we love her. The Emmy is for her, love u Chelsea.”

Others gave a shoutout to BLACKPINK’s Lisa, saying, “It was a great first step in Lisa's journey as an actress and she did it extremely well. I was so impressed with her acting skills that it's hard to believe that it was her first work (except for Hungry Mouse).”

How to watch & stream The White Lotus Season 3 online?

The season 3 finale of The White Lotus airs on Sunday, April 6, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HBO and will also be available to stream on Max. This special episode runs for 90 minutes.