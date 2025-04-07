The White Lotus Season 3: Meet Anjali Patel Mehta, Goa-based Luxury Resort Wear Designer Who Styled The Cast

The White Lotus Season 3: The popular crime drama has done more than just spark dinner table chats with its mysterious characters or make people dream about its luxurious resorts with nature-inspired décor. It has also completely changed the way we think about holiday fashion. Laidback style has never looked as glamorous as Jennifer Coolidge in her flowing kaftans, channelling Italian holiday vibes, Aubrey Plaza with her understated scarves and dresses, or Beatrice Grannò showing off trenching Dior swimsuits and Prada sunglasses. But not many know there is something Indian as well that stands out effortlessly.

Goa -based designer who styled the White Lotus Season 3 new cast

An Indian designer contributed to the creatives for The White Lotus Season 3, with her outfit featured on one of the key cast members. Anjali Patel Mehta’s luxury resort wear label, Verandah, was worn by veteran Thai actress Patravadi Mejudhon, who appears in the third season. The look, chosen by Costume Designer Alex Bovaird Sprouse, was visible in the show’s pre-release clips.

In an interview with Elle India, Anjali shared the details about her collaboration with the White Lotus team. "This show is literally a masterclass in vacation style and I’m thrilled to be the first Indian designer to be featured in the pre-release images, which makes this opportunity even more special,” she said.

Thai actress Patravadi Mejudhon wears her designs