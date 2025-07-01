Thunderbolts OTT Release Date: Florence Pugh-Sebastian Stan's MCU Film Is Now Streaming On...

Updated 1 July 2025 at 14:05 IST
Thunderbolts: Marvel Studios’ superhero flick released in India on May 1 and received decent reviews. This Hollywood movie features a team of assassins and mercenaries, each grappling with a troubled past. Marvel maniacs who missed hopping the sci-fi action in theatres can now watch it online. Florence Pugh and Sebastian Stan’s Thunderbolts is streaming on Prime Videos starting from July 1.
The Marvel film will be available for digital purchase and rental starting July 1 on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and Fandango at Home, according to USA Today.
This release comes nearly two months after its theatrical debut on 2 May and reflects Marvel Studios' ongoing shift towards grittier narratives and more complex character arcs. The story offers fans a darker, emotionally nuanced take on the superhero genre, marking a subtle exit from the traditional formula.
The film features a star-studded cast, including Lewis Pullman, Wyatt Russell, Geraldine Viswanathan, Olga Kurylenko, David Harbour, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and Hannah John-Kamen, alongside Florence Pugh and Sebastian Stan. Directed by Jake Schreier, it tells the story of a group of antiheroes trapped in a perilous situation and compelled to unite for a high-stakes mission.
Published 1 July 2025 at 14:05 IST