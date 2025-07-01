Chiranjeevi To Make A Cameo In Pawan Kalyan's Ustaad Bhagat Singh? Megastar's Surprise Visit On Set Sparks Speculation

Power Star Pawan Kalyan has been busy with the shoots and promotions of his upcoming films, including Hari Hara Veera Mallu, OG, and Ustaad Bhagat Singh. Among these, he is currently shooting for Ustaad Bhagat Singh, directed by Harish Shankar. After several delays, the film’s production has recently resumed. Adding to the excitement, Megastar Chiranjeevi made a surprise visit to the set today, sparking speculation among fans about a possible cameo appearance in the film.

Megastar Chiranjeevi visited the sets of Pawan Kalyan’s Ustaad Bhagat Singh

The shooting of Ustaad Bhagat Singh began a few months ago and is running a full pace. Key scenes featuring Pawan Kalyan are currently being shot. The production is taking place in Hyderabad.

Amid this, on Monday, Chiranjeevi made a surprise visit to the set. He was spotted watching the filming from a distance, with Pawan Kalyan standing beside him. A pic capturing this moment has been making the rounds on social media. Taking to the X(formerly Twitter), fans are referring to them as the "Mega Brothers."

Many are also speculating about a possible cameo. One wrote on X, “Is Chiru making a cameo? This would be huge if it happens.” However, there has been no official confirmation regarding Chiranjeevi's cameo appearance in the film.

Meanwhile, Hari Hara Veera Mallu is set to release soon, with its first trailer scheduled to debut on 3rd July. The shooting of OG was completed shortly before the filming of Ustaad Bhagat Singh commenced.

Pawan Kalyan’s OG wrapped up

On May 8, Pawan Kalyan completed filming for the highly anticipated action film OG. The production company, DVV Entertainment, shared the update on their official social media, writing: “PACKUP for GAMBHEERA…GEAR UP for the RELEASE…See you in theatres on 25 September 2025. #OGonSept25 #TheyCallHimOG #OG”.