Updated 15 August 2025 at 15:59 IST

Thunderbolts OTT Release Date: Florence Pugh-Sebastian Stan's Superhero Flick To Stream On Jiohotstar, Know When To Watch

Thunderbolts OTT Release Date: Florence Pugh and Sebastian Stan's action-packed movie is set to make its OTT debut. Marvel's superhero flick will be streaming on Jiohotstar. Check out the release date.

Reported by: Khushi Srivastava
Thunderbolts OTT Release Date: Florence Pugh-Sebastian Stan's MCU Film Is Now Streaming On...
Thunderbolts OTT Release Date: Florence Pugh-Sebastian Stan's MCU Film Is Now Streaming On... | Image: X

Thunderbolts* on OTT: Marvel Studios’ superhero flick released in India on May 1 and got glowing reviews. After a successful theatrical run, the Florence Pugh starrer is now set for its OTT debut. The movies will arrive on JioHotstar on August 27, giving Marvel fans in India just a short wait before they see the anti-heroes take centre stage.

When and where to watch Thunderbolts online?

Fans eager to watch the adventures of the newest team from home will be glad to know that the film, which premiered earlier this year, will start streaming in less than two weeks.

Marvel Studios confirmed the news on social media with a post that read, “One last shot at redemption. Stream Marvel Studios’ #Thunderbolts*, on August 27 only on @DisneyPlus.”

All about Thunderbolts*

Florence Pugh’s Yelena Belova, Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan), Sentry (Lewis Pullman), U.S. Agent (Wyatt Russell), Red Guardian (David Harbour), and Contessa (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) lead the line-up. Thunderbolts explores the darker side of the Marvel Cinematic Universe under the leadership of Valentina Allegra de Fontaine. The cast will return in the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday, sharing the screen with the original Avengers, the X-Men, the Fantastic Four, and more.

Published By : Khushi Srivastava

Published On: 15 August 2025 at 15:59 IST