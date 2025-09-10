Akshay Kumar Recreates Iconic Hera Pheri Pose, Engages In Fun Banter With Wife Twinkle Khanna At Special Fan Meet On Birthday | Watch

Akshay Kumar celebrated his 59th birthday on September 9. The actor rang in his special day with a fan meet, wherein several of his followers came together to interact with him. In videos, the actor could be seen bonding with them over dance, music, and heartfelt conversations about his cinematic journey. The actor shared glimpses from the event on his Instagram account today. In a portion of the video, fans chanted “Ek Khiladi Sab Pe Bhari." To this, he responded with humility, saying, "Har Har Mahadev, Jai Mahakal -- wohi hai asli Khiladi!"

In another segment of the video, Akshay Kumar could be seen posing with cutouts of his characters from Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Jolly LLB and Hera Pheri. He even struck the iconic Phir Hera Pheri pose in which he rested both his hands on his hips. The clip is now going viral on social media. In another part of the video, he welcomed his wife, Twinkle Khanna, on stage. She asked the actor whether he loves her more than his fans, to which Akshay Kumar answered in his signature wit. The actor shared the video with the caption, “Dil se thank you to each and every one of you…jo aaye aur jo nahi aa paaye aur dur se apna pyaar bheja. Aap sabke bina yeh din itna khaas nahi hota. Yeh sirf mera birthday nahi tha, hum sabka celebration tha ❤️ Aapke yeh pyaar ke liye dil se dhanyavaad. Big love always, my Akkians."



