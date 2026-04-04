Tu Yaa Main OTT Release Date: When And Where To Stream Shanaya Kapoor, Adarsh Gourav's Thriller Movie Online

Tu Yaa Main OTT Release Date: Shanaya Kapoor and Adarsh Gourav’s survival thriller film was released in theatres on February 13, 2026. While the movie clashed with Shahid Kapoor’s O Romeo, it performed decently at the box office. The movie is set to release on OTT. Here’s what we know.

When and where to watch Tu Yaa Main online?

The film will start streaming on Netflix on April 10, exactly eight weeks after its theatrical release. Although the platform has not officially announced this, the film’s listing already shows a premiere date of April 10. Directed by Bejoy Nambiar, Tu Yaa Main tells the story of a young couple who elope from their families but find themselves stranded in a pool with no help, where their only company is a crocodile.

All about Tu Yaa Main

The film stars Shanaya Kapoor and Adarsh Gourav, with Parul Gulati and Mona Singh playing key roles.

Aanand L Rai, Himanshu Sharma, Vinod Bhanushali, and Kamlesh Bhanushali produced the film under Colour Yellow Productions and Bhanushali Studios. Tu Yaa Main received mostly positive reviews from both critics and audiences. However, it did not perform well at the box office despite its modest budget. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the survival thriller earned ₹8.47 crore at the domestic box office.