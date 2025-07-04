The Traitors India Winner: 'Innocents' Uorfi Javed, Nikita Luther Lift The Trophy, Know About The Prize Money And Other Details

The Traitors India, which started with a lot of drama, controversy and betrayals, finally concluded on July 3. Like in many reality shows, we see one winner lifting the trophy, but in The Traitors, there were two winners, who were declared 'Innocents'. It was none other than Uorfi Javed and Nikita Luther, who bagged the joint title, unmasking Harsh Gujral during the finale.

Uorfi and Nikita were part of the Innocents team and played the game with strategy and deception. They were also praised for their sharp instincts to play the game wisely and not break anyone's trust. During the finale, Uorfi expressed her shock at winning the show as an 'innocent' and shared that this was an answer to all those who doubted her capabilities from the beginning of the show.

The Traitors India Winner: How much did Uorfi Javed and Nikita Luther win?

The Traitors India won ₹70.5 lakh, which was divided between Uorfi and Nikita. It was Uorfi who initiated the division of the money into two, winning the hearts of millions, including the show makers.

The Traitors India Winner: Who were the top 5 contestants?

Apart from Uorfi and Nikita, Harsh Gujral, Sudhanshu Pandey and Purav Jha were also in the race to win the title, but one by one they started getting eliminated.

The show started with 20 contestants, including Anshula Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, Janvi Gaur, Jannat Zubair, Mukesh Chhabra, Apoorva Mukhija, Raftaar and Jasmine Bhasin.

All about The Traitors India Season 2

A few days ago, the makers announced the second season of the show. The official Instagram page of Prime Video shared a photo of three scrolls that read, "Fans of the traitors, there has been a new murder...We killed it this season. So...The Traitors Season 2 in Development." The caption reads, "We couldn't shield this news anymore. #TheTraitorsOnPrime, New Season, Coming Soon."