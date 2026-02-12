Valentine's Weekend Binge-watch List: The Museum of Innocence, Bandwaale, The Art of Sarah And More Web Series Releasing On Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5

Thursday is here, and with it comes our exciting list of web series set to premiere this weekend, just in time for Valentine's Day. Whether you're in the mood for a heartfelt romance, an intriguing mystery, or a captivating drama, there's something for everyone. Titles like The Museum of Innocence, with its exploration of love and memory, The Art of Sarah, which delves into the creative spirit and personal growth, and Bandwaale, full of vibrant storytelling and cultural richness, are perfect choices to enjoy as you celebrate this special occasion.

The Museum of Innocence

Based on Orhan Pamuk's iconic novel of the same name. The story is set in Istanbul between 1975 and 1984, and is an account of the love story between a wealthy businessman, Kemal, and a poorer distant relative of his, Füsun. The show will stream on February 13.

Where to watch: Netflix

How to Get to Heaven From Belfast

Three best friends in their late 30s reunite after the death of an old classmate turns into a dark mystery. They embark on a thrilling adventure of condolences, secrets, complicated lives and more. It will stream today, February 12.

Where to watch: Netflix

Million-Follower Detective

Detective Chen Chia-jen races to unmask Baba the Witch, the viral tarot reader who accurately predicts the deaths of influencers. The web series features Ekin Cheng, Shou Lou and Patty Lee in lead roles. It will stream on the OTT giant today, February 12.

Where to watch: Netflix

The Art of Sarah

The upcoming South Korean mystery thriller series centres on Sarah Kim, portrayed by Shin Hye-sun. She has created a fraudulent identity as a high-society luxury Brand Executive. The investigation into her mysterious murder is led by Detective Park Mu-gyeong, played by Lee Joon-hyuk. The series will be available for streaming starting February 13.

Where to watch: Netflix

Bandwaale

Mariam, a young poetess living in a sleepy town, seeks freedom by sharing her poetry online with the help of misfits, a brass band singer and a DJ. The series will be available for streaming on February 13.