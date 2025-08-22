Republic World
Updated 22 August 2025 at 12:21 IST

Watch | Krushna Abhishek And Kiku Sharda Get Into A Heated Argument On The Great Indian Kapil Show Set, Former Says 'Main Jaata Hu Yahan Se'

Krushna Abhishek and Kiku Sharda engaged in a heated verbal spat during the practice session on the sets of The Great Indian Kapil Show.

Reported by: Niharika Sanjeeiv
Kiku Sharda and Krushna Abhishek gets into a verbal spat at Kapil Sharma's show set.
Kiku Sharda and Krushna Abhishek gets into a verbal spat at Kapil Sharma's show set. | Image: Republic World
Krushna Abhishek and Kiku Sharda were preparing for their next act for Kapil Sharma's show, The Great Indian Kapil Show, when they engaged in a heated argument. The video is going viral on social media, which shows the crew members trying to sort out the difference between the two comedians. Seeing the video, it seems they were arguing over the solo practice session.

Krushna Abhishek and Kiku Sharda get into a verbal spat

The video begins with Kiku Sharda asking Krushna, "Timepass kar raha hu?". On hearing this the latter gets upset and replies, "To phir thik hai aap karlo. Aap karlo, bhai koi problem nahi hai. Main jata hu yaha se." Kiku then adds, "Baat yeh hai ke mujhe bulaya hai toh main apna khatam kar lona pehle." Krushna then calmly says, "I love you and respect you, I don’t want to raise my voice." This agitates Kiku and he walks past a crew and says, "Raise voice ka baat nahi hai, aap isko galat tarike se leke jaa rahe hai." However, Krushna then walks away looking all upset. Throughout the video, Kapil Sharma was nowhere to be seen.

Soon after the video went viral, the netizens expressed their concern. A user wrote, "Yaaar plz ab tum log na larai kro Yaar pehly Sunil k liye 6,7 saàl wait Kia ha Yaar (sic)." Another called this fight a "Trp stunt". A third user wrote, “Fake hai tho teek hai agar nahi hai tho its so sad (sic)".

(A screengrab from the post | Image: Instagram)

Who are the guests in the upcoming episode?

In the upcoming episode, successful entrepreneurs Aman Gupta, Ghazal Alagh, Ritesh Agarwal and Vijay Shekhar Sharma will grace the couch. The episode will go on air on Saturday, August 23, on streaming giant Netflix.

Published By : Niharika Sanjeeiv

Published On: 22 August 2025 at 12:21 IST

