Web Series Releasing In August 2025: ​Saare Jahan Se Accha, Salakaar, Wednesday S2, Beyond the Bar And More To Watch On Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar

Half of the year has officially ended as we stepped into the eighth month, which is August. This month will be power-packed for web series, so restock your popcorn. From comedy, horror, action thriller, to romance drama, OTT giants have lined up web series in all genres. Saare Jahan Se Accha and Salakaar will set the tone for Independence Day, while Wednesday returns with a fresh dose of supernatural comedy. Here's the complete list of upcoming web series on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, and more.
Filmmaker Prakash Jha highlights the lives and efforts of everyday people who work hard to improve society.
Release Date: August 13
Where to watch: Netflix
Salakaar is an intense spy thriller told across two timelines. The series explores the secretive world of intelligence, nuclear dangers, and the personal cost of espionage.
Release Date: August 8
Where to watch: Jiohotstar
In the new season, Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega) faces challenges from her family, friends, and former enemies, drawing her into another year filled with dark and quirky chaos. With her trademark sharp wit and dry charm, she also finds herself at the centre of a chilling new supernatural mystery.
Release Date: August 6
Where to watch: Netflix
From the director of Neighbors, this series follows a platonic pair of former best friends, played by Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne, as they reconnect in midlife after years apart. Their renewed friendship quickly takes over their lives, leading to hilarious chaos and disruption.
Release Date: August 6
Where to watch: Prime Video
Release Date: August 8
Where to watch: Prime Video
Release Date: August 2
Where to watch: Jiohotstar
Release Date: August 2
Where to watch: Netflix
Release Date: August 1
Where to watch: Zee5
Release Date: August 22
Where to watch: Prime Video(Rent)
Release Date: August 22
Where to watch: Jiohotstar
