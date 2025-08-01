Kingdom Box Office Collection Day 2 (Early Estimates): Vijay Deverakonda Starrer Slows Down Despite Being Actor's Second Biggest Opener In India

Kingdom Box Office Collection: Vijay Deverakonda's spy action drama is earning rave reviews from critics and the audience. The film witnessed a strong opening at the box office in India with maximum collection in the Telugu states. However, on the second day, the collection pace has slowed down, and the reason is unknown, but it is likely to reach the ₹25 crore mark on Friday.

Kingdom box office collection day 2 (early estimates)

According to Sacnilk, Kingdom earned ₹3.52 crore at the box office since Friday morning. Adding the day-two collection, the total stands at ₹19.27 crore in India. Seeing the pace, the film will easily achieve around ₹25 crore at the box office, and if it surpasses the mark, don't be surprised. Kingdom had an overall 32.76 per cent Telugu occupancy on Friday, with 27.39 per cent in the morning and 38.12 per cent in the afternoon.

However, it is facing tough competition from Mahavatar Narsimha, an animated mythological drama produced by Hombale. Despite entering the second Friday, the film isn't slowing down. According to Sacnilk, it collected ₹5.42 crore at the box office in India, taking the total to ₹49.92 crore since morning. Seeing the pace, the movie is likely to surpass ₹55 crore at the box office in India.

All about Kingdom