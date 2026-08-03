Web Series Releasing In August 2026: Chumbak, Reacher 4, My Life with the Walter Boys 3, Operation Safed Sagar More To Binge-Watch This Month

August is here, and although we're a bit late, we haven't forgotten! We've compiled a list of shows releasing this month on OTT platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, and JioHotstar. The lineup includes web series from various genres and languages, such as Season 3 of My Life with the Walter Boys, Operation Safed Sagar, and Season 4 of Reacher.

Ted Lasso Season 4

After a three-year wait, Ted Lasso is finally returning, but season four isn’t simply picking up where the last season ended. Instead, Apple is relaunching one of its biggest original series with a fresh premise and a revamped cast. Episodes will stream from August 5.

Where to watch: Apple TV+

One Hundred Years of Solitude Season 2 Part 1

Directed by Laura Mora and Carlos Moreno, the series focuses on the arrival of the railroad, the banana company conflicts, and the tragic fulfilment of Úrsula Iguarán’s curse. It covers the final 50 years of the Buendía family saga in Macondo. The first seven episodes will drop on August 5.

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Where to watch: Netflix

Sterling Point

The new show is a new coming-of-age mystery drama set to premiere all episodes on August 5. The series follows a 17-year-old named Annie who inherits a Canadian island, leading her to uncover family secrets and a potential lost sister. All episodes drop together for a binge session.

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Where to watch: Prime Video

My Life with the Walter Boys Season 3

Nikki Rodriguez, Ashby Gentry and Noah LaLonde star in this teen dramedy. In the new season, after a love triangle bombshell and family crisis rock The Walters, Jackie must navigate messy relationships and new personal ambitions in Silver Falls. New episodes drop on August 6.

Where to watch: Netflix

The Shards

The Shards is a seductive drama series based on the acclaimed bestselling novel by Bret Easton Ellis. It is set against the vivid backdrop of 1980s Los Angeles and follows a group of privileged high school seniors at an elite prep school as they navigate identity, sex, jealousy, obsession and the dangers lurking beneath the surface of American adolescence. Episodes drop on August 6.

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Operation Safed Sagar

Actors Siddharth and Jimmy Shergill feature in the upcoming series that focuses on the human side of the Indian Air Force rather than the larger-than-life heroics of the IAF’s role in the 1999 Kargil War. Episodes drop on August 7.

Where to watch: Netflix

Our Sticky Love

The Korean drama follows Go Eun-sae, an ambitious prosecutor who loses her memory after an incident while tracking a powerful crime syndicate. She encounters Jang Tae-ha, a former youth boxing champion turned gang member working as a small-town coach. Tae-ha recognises Eun-sae as his first love, but to protect her, he lies about being her boyfriend, leading them to live together and navigate their fabricated relationship amidst lurking danger. Episodes drop on August 7.

Where to watch: Netflix

Reacher Season 4

When retired Military Police Officer Jack Reacher is arrested for a murder he did not commit, he finds himself in the middle of a deadly conspiracy full of dirty cops, shady businessmen, and scheming politicians. The fourth season is based on the thirteenth novel, Gone Tomorrow. It will stream on August 12.

Where to watch: Prime Video

Lanterns

It is an upcoming superhero series created by Chris Mundy, Damon Lindelof, and Tom King. It is based on the DC Comics Green Lantern characters Hal Jordan and John Stewart. It features experienced Lantern Jordan and new recruit Stewart as they investigate a murder on Earth that leads to a wider mystery. Kyle Chandler, Aaron Pierre, Kelly Macdonald and Nathan Fillion star in lead roles. It will stream on August 17.

Where to watch: JioHotstar

One Hundred Years of Solitude Season 2 Finale

Directed by Laura Mora and Carlos Moreno, the grand finale episode will drop on August 26. It will conclude the story of One Hundred Years of Solitude.

Where to watch: Netflix

Dark Matter Season 2

It is a sci-fi thriller series focusing on the Dessen family trying to settle into a safe reality (World 26), but Jason's obsession with the Box and new multiversal threats pull them back into chaos. Starring Joel Edgerton, Jennifer Connelly, Alice Braga, Jimmi Simpson, and Dayo Okeniyi, the series will drop its episodes on August 28.

Where to watch: Apple TV

Chumbak

It is a feel-good multi-generational comedy series set in a contemporary urban Indian neighbourhood where no celebration is too small, no crisis ever stays private, and every day comes with a healthy dose of hungaamaa. The series features an ensemble cast including Neena Gupta, Deven Bhojani, Arjun Bijlani, Helly Shah, Manasi Parekh, Sumeet Vyas, Sandeepa Dhar, Sumeet Raghavan, Anant V. Joshi, Amyra Dastur, Delnaaz Irani and Atul Kumar. It will stream on August 28.