Web Series Releasing On OTT This Weekend: Do You Wanna Partner, You and Everything Else, The Dead Girls And More To Watch On Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar | Image: X

Thursday is here, and so is our list of web series lineup for this weekend release on OTT platforms, including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Zee5, among others. The list includes shows such as The Dead Girls, Diary of A Ditched Girl, Do You Wanna Partner, You and Everything Else and more.

Web Series releasing this weekend

The Dead Girls

The series, based on Jorge Ibargüengoitia's novel, shows how the Baladro sisters built a brothel empire and turned into ruthless killers in 1960s Mexico. It stars Paulina Gaitán, Arcelia Ramírez, and Joaquín Cosío.

Release Date: September 11, 2025

Where to watch: Netflix

Diary of A Ditched Girl

Hook-ups, app encounters and chaotic men — dating isn't easy for Amanda. But despite being dumped by half of Malmö, she still isn't ready to give up. Starring Carla Sehn, Moah Madsen and Ingela Olsson.

Release Date: September 12, 2025

Where to watch: Netflix

Do You Wanna Partner

Best friends Shikha and Anahita turn entrepreneurs by starting a beer brand, diving into the bro-iest industry ever. But when their path to glory is blocked by those who think beer, business and women just don't mix, they are forced to use some rather unconventional methods - only to land them in further chaos amidst beer barons, mobsters and a monster of their own making. The show stars Tamannaah Bhatia, Diana Penty and Nakuul Mehta.

Release Date: September 12, 2025

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

You and Everything Else

From teen years to adulthood, two friends linked by warmth and tension grow apart — until one is asked to accompany the other through her final days. Starring Kim Go-eun, Park Ji-hyun and Kim Gun-woo, the show will stream on September 12.

Release Date: September 12, 2025

Where to watch: Netflix

Every Minute Counts – Season 2

In 1985, a devastating earthquake struck Mexico City, burying thousands. A doctor with a troubled past, a journalist seeking fame, and a family in crisis risked their lives to help in the rescue. Their actions gave them a chance to transform their own lives.

Release Date: September 12, 2025

Where to watch: Prime Video

The Girlfriend

Laura has everything: a successful career, a devoted husband, and her beloved son, Daniel. Her seemingly perfect life begins to fall apart when Daniel introduces his girlfriend, Cherry, who turns everything upside down. After a strained first meeting, Laura grows certain that Cherry is keeping secrets. Is Cherry a cunning social climber, or is Laura simply imagining things? The answer depends on whose side you see.

Release Date: September 10, 2025

Where to watch: Prime Video

Rambo in Love

Release Date: September 12, 2025

Where to watch: Jiohotstar

The Great Indian Kapil Sharma Show - New Episode