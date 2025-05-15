Web Series Releasing This Weekend (May 15 To May 18): Hai Junoon, Dear Hongrang, Murderbot And More Shows On Netflix, Apple TV+, JioHotstar

Updated May 15th 2025, 17:47 IST
Thursday is here and so is our list of web series releasing this weekend on OTT platforms, such as Netflix, Lionsgate, JioHotstar and Apple TV+. From Thank You, Next Season 2 and Hai Junoon! to Dear Hongrang, the list includes shows from all genres. Check out the complete list of series that you can binge-watch from the comfort of your home.
The second season of the Turkish rom-com follows Leyla's journey through love, heartbreak, and self-discovery. It is streaming on OTT.
Where to watch: Netflix
Miku Martineau, Ayo Solanke, and Clara Alexandrova's upcoming series follows a private school where gambling determines social status, a skilful new student with a mysterious past is shaking things up, and betting on revenge. It started streaming today, May 15.
Where to watch: Netflix
Marie Bach Hansen, Excel Busano, and Danica Curcic's upcoming web series follows a neighbour, who vanishes from her wealthy suburb, Cecilie seeks answers — and unravels secrets that shatter her seemingly perfect world. The series started streaming today, May 15.
Where to watch: Netflix
The upcoming series is about Talent vs Ambition. Music vs Dance. At Anderson College, rivalries explode in a cut-throat battle for the GOAT's Trophy. Who will rise? Who will break? The series stars Neil Nitin Mukesh in the lead. It will stream on May 16.
Where to watch: JioHotstar
Lee Jae-wook, Cho Bo-ah, and Jung Ga-ram's upcoming series is about a long-missing heir who returns with lost memories, love, and suspicion entwined. Is he truly Hongrang, or a stranger disturbing hearts and family ties? It will stream on May 16.
Where to watch: Netflix
It is an upcoming science fiction action comedy series based on the book series The Murderbot Diaries by Martha Wells. A security android struggles with emotions and free will while balancing dangerous missions and desire for isolation, evading detection of its self-hacking as it finds its place. The series stars Alexander Skarsgård as the titular character. It will start streaming from tomorrow, May 16.
Where to watch: Apple TV+
Starring Jose Coronado, Belén Cuesta, and Diego Martín, the series is created by Carlos Montero, Breixo Corral, and Pablo Alén. The synopsis read, "After a grave illness, a media mogul discovers his children's tactics threaten the empire he carefully built — and he'll do whatever it takes to save it." The series will stream on May 16.
Where to watch: Netflix
When it comes to their children's amateur football careers, this group of parents has no shame, no chill — and a peculiar sense of team spirit. It will stream on May 16.
Where to watch: Netflix
Published May 15th 2025, 17:47 IST